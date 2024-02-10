Umerov discusses Ukraine's transition to NATO standards with head of NATO mission

In Kyiv, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's transition to NATO standards in all military spheres with the head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Karen McTeer. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Umerov expressed his gratitude for the entire array of assistance provided by the Alliance to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression.

Ukraine's membership in NATO is a guarantee of security and a key to development, so joining the Alliance is our priority - said the Minister of Defense.

He also called for synchronizing joint efforts ahead of this year's NATO summit in Washington.

NATOization, namely the transition to NATO standards in all military spheres, is a necessity. We are working on this together with the team of the Ministry - Rustem Umerov summarized.

Recall

The Parliament passed a law introducing NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clinical protocols and regulations on pre-hospital care.