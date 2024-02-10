Umerov discusses Ukraine's transition to NATO standards with head of NATO mission
Ukraine's Defense Minister discussed the transition of the Ukrainian army to NATO standards with a NATO representative ahead of this year's NATO Summit.
In Kyiv, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's transition to NATO standards in all military spheres with the head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Karen McTeer. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Umerov expressed his gratitude for the entire array of assistance provided by the Alliance to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression.
Ukraine's membership in NATO is a guarantee of security and a key to development, so joining the Alliance is our priority
He also called for synchronizing joint efforts ahead of this year's NATO summit in Washington.
NATOization, namely the transition to NATO standards in all military spheres, is a necessity. We are working on this together with the team of the Ministry
The Parliament passed a law introducing NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including clinical protocols and regulations on pre-hospital care.