Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
NATO plans to take over coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine

NATO plans to take over coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109896 views

NATO plans to take over the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine to protect against possible changes in US policy if Trump wins the next election.

NATO plans to take over the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine, despite the fact that the Alliance previously considered such assistance to be a decision of member states and a matter of bilateral agreements. This was reported on Friday, February 9, by the German newspaper Handelsblatt, citing sources in diplomatic and political circles, UNN reports.

Details

NATO begins a fundamental change of course: the Western defense alliance is preparing plans to take over the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine

 the article says.

It is noted that the leadership of the bloc considers it expedient to integrate the Ramstein format into its own structures in order to protect itself from possible political changes in Washington.

According to the newspaper, NATO is increasingly doubting that the United States will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine if former US President Donald Trump wins the November election.

According to the publication, the integration plan was developed by Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance.

NATO has been authorized to rapidly deploy military groups to Romania in case of security threats09.02.24, 11:52 • 34261 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

