NATO plans to take over the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine, despite the fact that the Alliance previously considered such assistance to be a decision of member states and a matter of bilateral agreements. This was reported on Friday, February 9, by the German newspaper Handelsblatt, citing sources in diplomatic and political circles, UNN reports.

Details

NATO begins a fundamental change of course: the Western defense alliance is preparing plans to take over the coordination of arms supplies to Ukraine the article says.

It is noted that the leadership of the bloc considers it expedient to integrate the Ramstein format into its own structures in order to protect itself from possible political changes in Washington.

According to the newspaper, NATO is increasingly doubting that the United States will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine if former US President Donald Trump wins the November election.

According to the publication, the integration plan was developed by Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance.

