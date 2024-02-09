NATO has been authorized to rapidly deploy military groups to Romania in case of security threats

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has informed the parliament of his decision to allow the deployment of NATO's rapid reaction force on Romanian territory in 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

The document states that in the event of a security crisis that threatens Romania's independence and national sovereignty, the North Atlantic Council may decide to deploy joint rapid response teams on Romanian territory "to respond quickly to the crisis and prevent its escalation.

Against the backdrop of a series of overlapping crises (...) strategic competition between the great powers (...), which are becoming less predictable and unstable - said the Romanian president.

The rapid transit or unfolding of a series of overlapping crises and an increasingly unpredictable environment where NATO's intervention may become necessary to protect Romania's security and sovereignty - added in a letter sent to the Romanian parliament on Wednesday evening.

The Romanian parliament will discuss the president's decision at its next joint session in the coming weeks.

