Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
NATO has been authorized to rapidly deploy military groups to Romania in case of security threats

NATO has been authorized to rapidly deploy military groups to Romania in case of security threats

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34261 views

NATO authorizes the rapid deployment of military groups to Romania in the event of security threats that threaten the country's independence or sovereignty.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has informed the parliament of his decision to allow the deployment of NATO's rapid reaction force on Romanian territory in 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

The document states that in the event of a security crisis that threatens Romania's independence and national sovereignty, the North Atlantic Council may decide to deploy joint rapid response teams on Romanian territory "to respond quickly to the crisis and prevent its escalation.

Against the backdrop of a series of overlapping crises (...) strategic competition between the great powers (...), which are becoming less predictable and unstable

- said the Romanian president.

The rapid transit or unfolding of a series of overlapping crises and an increasingly unpredictable environment where NATO's intervention may become necessary to protect Romania's security and sovereignty

- added in a letter sent to the Romanian parliament on Wednesday evening.

The Romanian parliament will discuss the president's decision at its next joint session in the coming weeks.

Recall

Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania have signed an agreement to jointly combat sea mines that threaten navigation in the Black Sea.

Also , UNN reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. senators from both parties during his visit to Washingtonto discuss further assistance to Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
european-unionEuropean Union
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
black-seaBlack Sea
bulgariaBulgaria
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
romaniaRomania
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

