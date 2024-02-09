NATO has been authorized to rapidly deploy military groups to Romania in case of security threats
Kyiv • UNN
NATO authorizes the rapid deployment of military groups to Romania in the event of security threats that threaten the country's independence or sovereignty.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has informed the parliament of his decision to allow the deployment of NATO's rapid reaction force on Romanian territory in 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.
Details
The document states that in the event of a security crisis that threatens Romania's independence and national sovereignty, the North Atlantic Council may decide to deploy joint rapid response teams on Romanian territory "to respond quickly to the crisis and prevent its escalation.
Against the backdrop of a series of overlapping crises (...) strategic competition between the great powers (...), which are becoming less predictable and unstable
The rapid transit or unfolding of a series of overlapping crises and an increasingly unpredictable environment where NATO's intervention may become necessary to protect Romania's security and sovereignty
The Romanian parliament will discuss the president's decision at its next joint session in the coming weeks.
Recall
Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania have signed an agreement to jointly combat sea mines that threaten navigation in the Black Sea.
Also , UNN reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. senators from both parties during his visit to Washingtonto discuss further assistance to Ukraine.
