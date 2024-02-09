Baltic and Nordic lawmakers express concern in the U.S. about delayed aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 21392 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109194 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116758 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159298 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261290 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175964 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166664 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148517 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 72011 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 71464 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 51283 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 26302 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 63079 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243706 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230113 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109194 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 85720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 90599 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115265 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116053 views
Actual
Baltic and Nordic lawmakers express concern in the U.S. about delayed aid to Ukraine

Baltic and Nordic lawmakers express concern in the U.S. about delayed aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23764 views

Nordic and Baltic lawmakers expressed concern over delays in providing military assistance to Ukraine and called for a clearer American strategy to counter Russian aggression.

Senior Nordic and Baltic parliamentarians who visited Washington on Thursday, February 8, expressed concern over what they called "a lack of urgency and a clear strategy on the part of the United States" to help Ukraine. This was reported by Euractiv, UNN

Details 

According to lawmakers, Russian President Vladimir Putin will seize even more European territories if he wins in Ukraine, raising the risk of conflict with the US-led NATO alliance. This will lead to huge human and economic losses, Euractiv writes. 

"Guys, wake up," said Žygimantis Pavilionis, chairman of the Lithuanian parliament's foreign affairs committee, addressing Democrats and Republicans. "Are you ready to defeat enemy number one, who is behaving like a modern-day Hitler?"

According to the newspaper, the "gloomy" assessment of Washington's handling of the threat posed by Europe's largest conflict since World War II underscored growing concern across the Atlantic that internal political strife in the United States is undermining support for Ukraine.

The heads of parliamentary foreign affairs committees from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway have issued a call for US assistance to Ukraine at the end of a two-day visit. 

A fight in the US Congress over immigration is holding up the allocation of $61 billion in new military aid.

According to the members of the delegation, they met with administration officials and lawmakers, but mostly sought to talk to Republicans who are resisting the allocation of new aid. According to them, only one skeptical member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party agreed to meet with them.

There was "no sense of urgency," said Latvian parliamentarian Rihards Kols, adding that it was "strange" that some American lawmakers called on Europeans to communicate more with US citizens to explain the threats of a Russian victory.

"It's absolutely your job to do that," he said in response.

Several members of the delegation criticized President Joe Biden for opposing Ukraine's accession to NATO and his strategy of "doing whatever it takes" to help Kyiv.

"We don't hear a clear message (from the US) about how this war should end," said Marko Mikkelson, chairman of the Estonian parliamentary committee on foreign affairs.

According to members of the delegation, they have repeatedly heard that Europe is not doing enough to help Ukraine. Coles called this a false statement that "really played into Putin's hands" with narratives of war fatigue.

"All of our countries sitting at this table have provided Ukraine with military assistance in excess of 1% of GDP. The United States has provided about 0.3%," Mikkelson said.

russia has significantly increased its military budget, its defense industry is working around the clock, and Moscow is importing western technology despite international sanctions, Coles said.

"We should not underestimate their desire to outdo us," he continued. "They don't care about human lives. They don't care about the cost. We have to wake up.

"Ukraine needs all our support": Scholz sends message to US senators09.02.24, 11:02 • 25566 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising