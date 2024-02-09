"Ukraine needs all our support": Scholz sends message to US senators

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that during his visit to Washington he met with U.S. senators, including those from the Republican Party, to discuss further assistance to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to dpa, on Thursday, Scholz had dinner at the German ambassador's residence with senators, including those from former President Donald Trump's Republican Party. The main topic of discussion was assistance to Ukraine, the newspaper said.

"During the dinner, Scholz may have been able to sense the universe of the ex-president who wants to challenge Biden in the November election," the publication writes.

Among the four invited Republican senators was Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, the newspaper notes.

After the dinner, Scholz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It was good to talk again with members of the US Senate from both sides of the aisle. Ukraine needs all of our support in order to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."

Addendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Washington on Thursday for a brief 24-hour visit, mainly focused on further military aid to Ukraine.

On Friday afternoon, he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House for what is said to be a 60-minute one-on-one meeting. They will also discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and July's 75th anniversary NATO summit.