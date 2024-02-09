"Ukraine needs all our support": Scholz sends message to US senators

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Ukraine needs all our support": Scholz sends message to US senators

Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. senators from both parties during his visit to Washington to discuss further assistance to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that during his visit to Washington he met with U.S. senators, including those from the Republican Party, to discuss further assistance to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to dpa, on Thursday, Scholz had dinner at the German ambassador's residence with senators, including those from former President Donald Trump's Republican Party. The main topic of discussion was assistance to Ukraine, the newspaper said.

"During the dinner, Scholz may have been able to sense the universe of the ex-president who wants to challenge Biden in the November election," the publication writes.

Among the four invited Republican senators was Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, the newspaper notes.

After the dinner, Scholz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It was good to talk again with members of the US Senate from both sides of the aisle. Ukraine needs all of our support in order to defend itself against Russia’s aggression."

Addendum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Washington on Thursday for a brief 24-hour visit, mainly focused on further military aid to Ukraine.

On Friday afternoon, he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House for what is said to be a 60-minute one-on-one meeting. They will also discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and July's 75th anniversary NATO summit.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

