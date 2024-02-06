They discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and the confiscation of Russian assets: Stefanchuk met with the Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly
Kyiv • UNN
Parliament Speaker Stefanchuk met with his Bulgarian counterpart to discuss Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, Bulgaria's support for Ukraine through military aid, and the confiscation of Russian assets to compensate for war damage.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. Stefanchuk thanked for the support of Ukraine, and the parties discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and the confiscation of Russian assets. Stefanchuk wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
"I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, a great friend of Ukraine, Rosen Zhelyazkov. I thanked Bulgaria for its practical support of Ukraine and military and technical assistance. He welcomed the fulfillment of the agreement on the transfer of armored vehicles to Ukraine. New supplies of defense products are extremely important for Ukraine and for saving the lives of Ukrainian citizens," Stefanchuk said.
The parties also discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, as well as bringing Russia to international legal responsibility and developing national legislation to confiscate frozen and sovereign Russian assets.
"Russian assets should be used to compensate for the consequences of Russian aggression, defense and restoration of Ukraine," Stefanchuk adds.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada also emphasized that he counts on Bulgaria to return illegally deported Ukrainian citizens.
Addendum
Today, MPs reportedthat Rosen Zhelyazkov spoke in the Verkhovna Rada.
Recall
Bulgarian MPs have introduced a billaimed at freezing Russian property.