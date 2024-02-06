They discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and the confiscation of Russian assets: Stefanchuk met with the Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102367 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129326 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130307 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171775 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169572 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276103 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177897 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167020 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102017 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88673 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 85457 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97791 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 38801 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276103 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241233 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6154 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129326 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103966 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120263 views
Actual
They discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and the confiscation of Russian assets: Stefanchuk met with the Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly

They discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and the confiscation of Russian assets: Stefanchuk met with the Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23148 views

Parliament Speaker Stefanchuk met with his Bulgarian counterpart to discuss Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, Bulgaria's support for Ukraine through military aid, and the confiscation of Russian assets to compensate for war damage.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. Stefanchuk thanked for the support of Ukraine, and the parties discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and the confiscation of Russian assets. Stefanchuk wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, a great friend of Ukraine, Rosen Zhelyazkov. I thanked Bulgaria for its practical support of Ukraine and military and technical assistance. He welcomed the fulfillment of the agreement on the transfer of armored vehicles to Ukraine. New supplies of defense products are extremely important for Ukraine and for saving the lives of Ukrainian citizens," Stefanchuk said.

Bulgaria starts sending hundreds of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine02.02.24, 23:44 • 28679 views

The parties also discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, as well as bringing Russia to international legal responsibility and developing national legislation to confiscate frozen and sovereign Russian assets.

"Russian assets should be used to compensate for the consequences of Russian aggression, defense and restoration of Ukraine," Stefanchuk adds.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada also emphasized that he counts on Bulgaria to return illegally deported Ukrainian citizens.

Addendum

Today, MPs reportedthat Rosen Zhelyazkov spoke in the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

Bulgarian MPs have introduced a billaimed at freezing Russian property.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising