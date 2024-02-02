Bulgaria starts sending hundreds of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Bulgaria starts sending hundreds of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Bulgaria starts sending hundreds of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Bulgaria has begun transporting 100 donated armored personnel carriers to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian invasion.

One hundred armored personnel carriers, which Bulgaria provided to Ukraine free of charge by the decision of the National Assembly (Parliament), are already on their way to Ukraine. This was reported by the Bulgarian newspaper bgnes, according to UNN.

It is noted that Bulgaria has sent 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. This is evidenced by the post of Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, who also published photos from the beginning of the shipment of tanks to Ukraine.

According to the agreement between Ukraine and Bulgaria, the Ukrainian side will be provided with armored vehicles with existing weapons, as well as spare parts for its maintenance, which are no longer needed for the needs of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A few days ago, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that the tanks are still in Bulgaria, as their transportation to Ukraine would be quite expensive for the state budget.

"The three ministries are working together. It's already clear who will load them where, where they will go. This is a very serious logistics operation," explained the Bulgarian Defense Minister.

He noted that although the amount for transportation is large, it is still affordable for the country. Tagarev assured that the ministry will look for an opportunity to have this transportation financed by one of the countries participating in the Ramstein format.

russian assets may be frozen in Bulgaria23.01.24, 17:22 • 24752 views

The transfer of military vehicles is part of last year's agreements between the two countries. At the end of November 2023, MPs passed a bill to ratify the Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Free Provision of Armored Vehicles, signed in Sofia on August 8, 2023, and in Kyiv on November 13, 2023.

A total of 152 Bulgarian MPs voted in favor of the decision to help Ukraine with armored vehicles. Another 57 voted against, and there were no abstentions," the journalists noted.

After voting on the decision to approve the agreement with Ukraine, President Rumen Radev vetoed it, but the MPs overrode it.

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea11.01.24, 13:52 • 23062 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies

