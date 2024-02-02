Bulgaria starts sending hundreds of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

One hundred armored personnel carriers, which Bulgaria provided to Ukraine free of charge by the decision of the National Assembly (Parliament), are already on their way to Ukraine. This was reported by the Bulgarian newspaper bgnes, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Bulgaria has sent 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. This is evidenced by the post of Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, who also published photos from the beginning of the shipment of tanks to Ukraine.

According to the agreement between Ukraine and Bulgaria, the Ukrainian side will be provided with armored vehicles with existing weapons, as well as spare parts for its maintenance, which are no longer needed for the needs of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A few days ago, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that the tanks are still in Bulgaria, as their transportation to Ukraine would be quite expensive for the state budget.

"The three ministries are working together. It's already clear who will load them where, where they will go. This is a very serious logistics operation," explained the Bulgarian Defense Minister.

He noted that although the amount for transportation is large, it is still affordable for the country. Tagarev assured that the ministry will look for an opportunity to have this transportation financed by one of the countries participating in the Ramstein format.

The transfer of military vehicles is part of last year's agreements between the two countries. At the end of November 2023, MPs passed a bill to ratify the Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the Free Provision of Armored Vehicles, signed in Sofia on August 8, 2023, and in Kyiv on November 13, 2023.

A total of 152 Bulgarian MPs voted in favor of the decision to help Ukraine with armored vehicles. Another 57 voted against, and there were no abstentions," the journalists noted.

After voting on the decision to approve the agreement with Ukraine, President Rumen Radev vetoed it, but the MPs overrode it.

