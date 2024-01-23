russian assets may be frozen in Bulgaria

Bulgarian MPs have introduced a bill aimed at freezing russian property. This was reported by UNN with reference to Novinite.

Details

The draft law proposed by MPs Ivailo Mirchev and Nadezhda Yordanova, representing the We Continue to Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition, aims to freeze Russian property belonging to sanctioned individuals.

EU considers sanctions on Russian aluminum in new package, but nuclear or LNG 'not available' - Politico

In particular, document provides for the return of the Kamchiya sanitary rehabilitation complex. These measures are taken as part of Sofia's compliance with international sanctions.

The authors of the draft law are counting on the support of other parliamentary factions.

Addendum

Bulgarian MP Ivailo Mirchev emphasized the need to adopt a special law to ensure that Bulgaria fulfills its obligations to implement these measures.

The draft law also contains provisions on maintaining a public list of sanctioned persons on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria in order to protect the rights of third parties.

For reference

Bulgaria is the only country in the EU that has not imposed sanctions against any Russian citizen or Russian company on the EU sanctions list

Currently, the country simply does not have the internal tools to implement sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council or the EU.

We need frozen assets of the Russian Federation, not a frozen conflict - Kuleba

Recall

As reported , EU leaders have begun discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which they want to adopt by February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.