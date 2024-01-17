We need frozen assets of the Russian Federation, not a frozen conflict - Kuleba

Ukraine needs frozen assets of the Russian Federation, not a frozen military conflict. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during a briefing in Davos, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When we hear arguments from some experts or thinkers that Ukraine might be better off freezing the conflict, our response is simple: we need frozen Russian assets, not a frozen conflict. This is the way forward to send a clear message to everyone in the world: if you dare to break the rules, you will be forced to pay for it - said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Details

Kuleba also emphasized the importance of the peace formula and noted that one of the key points is responsibility. And "responsibility implies a trial and compensation for the damage caused.

Therefore, the world needs to act now to prevent the number of interstate conflicts and escalations in the world from growing against the backdrop of Russian impunity. According to the Foreign Minister, it will be much harder and more expensive to resolve new disputes than to provide assistance to Ukraine now.

Recall

Kuleba said at the World Economic Forum that 2024 should be the year when Ukraine regains full control of its airspace with the support of F-16 fighter jets, drones, and electronic warfare systems received from allies.

