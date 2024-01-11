ukenru
Russia must pay: Zelenskyy calls for confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Russia must pay: Zelenskyy calls for confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21987 views

Zelensky calls for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense and help war victims.

The assets of the Russian Federation must be found, frozen and eventually confiscated in favor of defense against Russian aggression and assistance to all those in Ukraine who suffered from the war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of Estonia Alar Karis on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

For us, it is fundamental that Russia be held fully accountable for all manifestations of its terror, for every crime committed, for all the destruction caused by its aggression. This also applies to the legal responsibility of criminals. All Russian murderers and terrorists must be held accountable

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that this also applies to legal, political and financial responsibility.

"Russia must pay the full price for this aggression. Its assets and the assets of all persons associated with the aggressor state must be found, frozen and eventually confiscated in favor of defense against Russian aggression and assistance to all those in Ukraine who have suffered from the war. When Russia is held accountable for its war politically, legally and necessarily financially, it will be an important contribution to the global defense of peace and a cautionary tale for other potential aggressors," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted the efforts of the Estonian president in this case - justice and responsibility of Russia.

"I know that Estonia is currently preparing a law on Russian assets, and Ukraine will be grateful for the effectiveness of this law," the Head of State added.

Bloomberg: White House backs confiscation of frozen Russian assets11.01.24, 05:45 • 39029 views

Recall

Estonia calls on allies to use frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

