Land of Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban - State Audit Service

Despite the ban, the land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development. It is a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).

This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Audit Service of Ukraine.

During an audit of the implementation of budget programs by the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and its institutions, the State Audit Service found violations in the financial activities of the M.M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden. Contrary to a direct legislative prohibition, the land plot of the National Botanical Garden at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna (formerly Timiryazivska) Street in Kyiv became the subject of an investment agreement. It provides for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, in which the botanical garden was to receive a share - the statement said.

It is reported that for 6 years the developer could not implement the agreement precisely because of the special regime of protection of the territory of the National Botanical Garden.

At the same time, the institution received cash, services, and other goods (including tulip bulbs and soil) worth UAH 2.6 million from the investor - the State Audit Service informs.

It is also noted that the M.M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden is a part of the Nature Reserve Fund of Ukraine, is an object of comprehensive protection and belongs to the lands of natural, historical and cultural designation, which are protected as a national treasure of the state.

The Law “On the Nature Reserve Fund of Ukraine” (Article 16) prohibits any economic and other activities that contradict the purpose of the reserve, including the construction of structures not related to its functioning.

The State Audit Service reminded that the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine transferred 116 hectares of state land to private developers in Kyiv. As of the end of 2023, the National Academy of Sciences owned 458 land plots with a residual value of UAH 73.2 billion.

KCSA plans to build an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill. The Ministry of Culture reacted