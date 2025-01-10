Land of Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban - State Audit Service

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15979 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122763 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130764 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160253 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73944 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124669 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123137 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68829 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83293 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188216 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177540 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123137 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124669 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132884 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150262 views
Land of Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban - State Audit Service

Land of Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban - State Audit Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66707 views

The State Audit Service found violations in the transfer of land to the Hryshko National Botanical Garden for the construction of housing on Sadovo-Botanichna Street. Over 6 years, the developer provided the botanical garden with goods and services worth UAH 2.6 million.

Despite the ban, the land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development. It is a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).

This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Audit Service of Ukraine.

During an audit of the implementation of budget programs by the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and its institutions, the State Audit Service found violations in the financial activities of the M.M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden. Contrary to a direct legislative prohibition, the land plot of the National Botanical Garden at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna (formerly Timiryazivska) Street in Kyiv became the subject of an investment agreement. It provides for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, in which the botanical garden was to receive a share

It is reported that for 6 years the developer could not implement the agreement precisely because of the special regime of protection of the territory of the National Botanical Garden.

At the same time, the institution received cash, services, and other goods (including tulip bulbs and soil) worth UAH 2.6 million from the investor

It is also noted that the M.M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden is a part of the Nature Reserve Fund of Ukraine, is an object of comprehensive protection and belongs to the lands of natural, historical and cultural designation, which are protected as a national treasure of the state.

The Law "On the Nature Reserve Fund of Ukraine" (Article 16) prohibits any economic and other activities that contradict the purpose of the reserve, including the construction of structures not related to its functioning.

The State Audit Service reminded that the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine transferred 116 hectares of state land to private developers in Kyiv. As of the end of 2023, the National Academy of Sciences owned 458 land plots with a residual value of UAH 73.2 billion.

KCSA plans to build an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill. The Ministry of Culture reacted14.11.24, 16:15 • 22808 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsKyiv
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

