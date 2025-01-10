More drones, missiles, shells, artillery, and armored vehicles: Shmyhal on plans to strengthen Ukrainian defense industry

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139462 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123053 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131029 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131504 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109879 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160503 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104336 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113905 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 75461 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125034 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123518 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 70773 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 85253 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177763 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132974 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150342 views
More drones, missiles, shells, artillery, and armored vehicles: Shmyhal on plans to strengthen Ukrainian defense industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46497 views

In 2025, more than 26% of Ukraine's GDP will be spent on defense, amounting to UAH 2.2 trillion. The priority will be to develop the Ukrainian defense industry to produce drones, missiles, and armored vehicles.

This year, the state budget will allocate UAH 2.2 trillion, or 26% of the country's GDP, for defense. Particular emphasis is placed on increasing the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry to get more drones, missiles, shells, artillery, and armored vehicles. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"In 2024, more than half of the state budget expenditures were spent on defense.

This year, the Defense Forces will be financed by more than UAH 2.2 trillion, which is more than 26% of the country's GDP. We place special emphasis on increasing the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry. More drones, missiles, shells, artillery, and armored vehicles. We have high hopes for scaling up the so-called "Danish model" - partners ordering weapons from Ukrainian defense companies for the needs of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Recall

According to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025," state budget revenues are envisaged at over UAH 2.327 trillion, and expenditures are equal to UAH 3.929 trillion, of which UAH 2.22 trillion is for defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

