More drones, missiles, shells, artillery, and armored vehicles: Shmyhal on plans to strengthen Ukrainian defense industry

This year, the state budget will allocate UAH 2.2 trillion, or 26% of the country's GDP, for defense. Particular emphasis is placed on increasing the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry to get more drones, missiles, shells, artillery, and armored vehicles. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"In 2024, more than half of the state budget expenditures were spent on defense.

This year, the Defense Forces will be financed by more than UAH 2.2 trillion, which is more than 26% of the country's GDP. We place special emphasis on increasing the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry. More drones, missiles, shells, artillery, and armored vehicles. We have high hopes for scaling up the so-called "Danish model" - partners ordering weapons from Ukrainian defense companies for the needs of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

According to the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025," state budget revenues are envisaged at over UAH 2.327 trillion, and expenditures are equal to UAH 3.929 trillion, of which UAH 2.22 trillion is for defense.