Police blocked traffic in the center of Kyiv and played Russian music: police are establishing data on young men from the video

In the capital's Telegram channels, a video is spreading in which a group of minors is blocking traffic in the city center and listening to Russian music. The police are identifying the individuals from the scandalous videos, reports UNN citing a statement from the police.

Details

A video has been circulating on the network about a company of young people who are blocking traffic on the city streets and also listening to Russian music.

At this time, the police are finding out when the incident occurred and identifying all its participants in order to bring them to justice.

Supplement

Social media reports that the company of minors has police escort, blocking traffic in the center just to smoke. They actively publish videos of their entertainment on Instagram.

The young people shamelessly turn on Russian music when they drive past the memorial to the fallen soldiers.