Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Police blocked traffic in the center of Kyiv and played Russian music: police are establishing data on young men from the video

Police blocked traffic in the center of Kyiv and played Russian music: police are establishing data on young men from the video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63132 views

Videos have appeared on social media showing a group of minors blocking traffic in the center of Kyiv and playing Russian music near the memorial to fallen soldiers. The police are identifying the perpetrators to hold them accountable.

In the capital's Telegram channels, a video is spreading in which a group of minors is blocking traffic in the city center and listening to Russian music. The police are identifying the individuals from the scandalous videos, reports UNN citing a statement from the police.

Details

A video has been circulating on the network about a company of young people who are blocking traffic on the city streets and also listening to Russian music.

At this time, the police are finding out when the incident occurred and identifying all its participants in order to bring them to justice.

Supplement

Social media reports that the company of minors has police escort, blocking traffic in the center just to smoke. They actively publish videos of their entertainment on Instagram.

The young people shamelessly turn on Russian music when they drive past the memorial to the fallen soldiers.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

