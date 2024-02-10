Commander-in-Chief Syrsky congratulates Bargylevych on his appointment as Chief of the General Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych on his appointment as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasizing that his knowledge and experience will be an important factor in our victory. Syrsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

We fought side by side in the Kyiv region and continued to defend the country in the east together. He was a reliable chief of staff of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops. I am confident that his knowledge and experience will be an important factor in our victory - Syrsky wrote, congratulating Bargylevych on his appointment as Chief of the General Staff.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Anatoliy Bargylevychas the new Chief of the General Staff.