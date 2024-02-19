Enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in other areas except Avdiivka direction, where the number of attacks has decreased - spokesman

In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy is trying to conduct certain offensives in somewhat different directions, except for the Avdiivka direction, where the number of enemy attacks has decreased. At the same time, the use of kamikaze drones by the Russians remains consistently high in the Tauride sector. In general, the situation is under control, the enemy is "licking its wounds". This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

He noted that 26 air strikes were recorded over the past day in the entire operational area of the Tavria jet air control center. Lykhoviy noted that this is also a lot for the entire frontline, but less than in previous days.

"We recorded 803 attacks, which is about half as many as during the hottest phase of the Avdiivka defense operation. At the same time, the enemy's use of kamikaze drones remains consistently high. 122 strikes with kamikaze drones, which are becoming a classic weapon in this war," said Lykhoviy.

Addendum

On February 18, Lykhoviy reportedthat the Russians are actively trying to develop an offensive near the village of Lastochkino, near Avdiivka. However, significant defense forces have established themselves there and are doing everything they can to prevent the enemy's offensive from developing.