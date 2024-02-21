Zelensky thanked the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne

The defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyno were honored by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address to Ukrainians. The Head of State noted that the soldiers at the positions near these settlements had withstood the most powerful Russian assaults during the day, UNN reports.

Our soldiers. Lastochkine, Avdiivka sector. Novomykhailivka, Maryinka direction. Sinkivka, Kupianske direction. Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia sector. The highest activity of Russian assaults over the last day. I am grateful to all those who are in combat, at combat posts, on combat missions. - the President thanked.

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the evening of February 21, 51 combat engagements took place over the current day.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made two offensive attempts near Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled four attacks near Terny and Vyymka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, defense forces repelled an attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Stepove, Lastochkine, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, two attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day.

The enemy is actively using aviation in its offensives. According to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours alone, the Russians have launched three missile and 84 air strikes against both Ukrainian military positions and frontline areas where civilians live.

In response, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 positions of the occupiers and hit 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, it was reported earlier that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.

Missile and artillery units also performed well on Wednesday. They struck at 5 enemy positions, destroyed 2 fuel and lubricant depots, 3 control points, 8 artillery pieces and 1 enemy radar station.