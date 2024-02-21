Zelensky thanked the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105007 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113961 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156556 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257387 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175442 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166380 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148466 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229978 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113118 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 47611 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 54189 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 52366 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 29084 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 41571 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257387 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227795 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105007 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78318 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114417 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115252 views
Actual
Zelensky thanked the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne

Zelensky thanked the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31105 views

President Zelensky honored the defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyne who withstood the most powerful Russian attacks at their positions near these settlements.

The defenders of Lastochkino, Novomykhailivka, Synkivka and Robotyno were honored by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address to Ukrainians. The Head of State noted that the soldiers at the positions near these settlements had withstood the most powerful Russian assaults during the day, UNN reports.

Our soldiers. Lastochkine, Avdiivka sector. Novomykhailivka, Maryinka direction. Sinkivka, Kupianske direction. Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia sector. The highest activity of Russian assaults over the last day. I am grateful to all those who are in combat, at combat posts, on combat missions.

- the President thanked.

Details

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the evening of February 21, 51 combat engagements took place over the current day.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made two offensive attempts near Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled four attacks near Terny and Vyymka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, defense forces repelled an attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, was trying to improve its tactical position.

Russian Federation starts transferring surviving units from Avdiivka to other frontline areas - Zhorin21.02.24, 17:43 • 26666 views

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Stepove, Lastochkine, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

British intelligence: Russian army intensifies ground attacks in Zaporizhzhia sector near Robotyno21.02.24, 12:00 • 27120 views

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, two attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day.

Optional

The enemy is actively using aviation in its offensives. According to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours alone, the Russians have launched three missile and 84 air strikes against both Ukrainian military positions and frontline areas where civilians live.

In response, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 positions of the occupiers and hit 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, it was reported earlier that  the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.

"Seven combat planes - Russian "dummies" - in a week": Zelensky thanked the Air Force21.02.24, 20:32 • 26038 views

Missile and artillery units also performed well on Wednesday. They struck at 5 enemy positions, destroyed 2 fuel and lubricant depots, 3 control points, 8 artillery pieces and 1 enemy radar station.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lastivchyne-hnizdoSwallow's nest
dnieperDnieper
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising