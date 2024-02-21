Russian Federation starts transferring surviving units from Avdiivka to other frontline areas - Zhorin

The surviving Russian units have begun to move from Avdiivka to other parts of the frontline. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, UNN reports.

"In the Avdiivka sector, as of today, everything is generally clear - the f**ks (Russians - ed.) will advance as far as they have the strength and depending on who survives. The situation is expected to be difficult in other areas as well. Moreover, the surviving p**sy (Russian - ed.) units have begun to move from Avdiivka to other parts of the frontline," Zhorin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that, in general, the Ukrainian military will face very difficult battles.

"I said this last year - the Russians have been preparing all along. They were preparing forces, reserves, accumulating weapons and equipment. And they are ready. Now Russia is starting to systematically use all this on the battlefield. In the near future, I think there will be a difficult situation in the South and in the Kharkiv direction," said Zhorin.

Addendum

On February 20, Zhorin reportedthat the Russians in the Avdiivka sector had enough forces and means to advance further and would do so. 3 The brigade, along with other units, occupied the designated defense lines around Avdiivka.

Today, on February 21, Dmytro Lykhoviy , head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, reportedthat Russian occupants have somewhat intensified their offensive attempts in the Avdiivka sector.