Russian Federation starts transferring surviving units from Avdiivka to other frontline areas - Zhorin

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100259 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153487 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253348 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174797 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227480 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 24999 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38511 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25584 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32065 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29310 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253348 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225661 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70298 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113483 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114353 views
Russian Federation starts transferring surviving units from Avdiivka to other frontline areas - Zhorin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26662 views

Russian units remaining in Avdiivka have begun redeploying to other parts of the frontline as the situation there becomes increasingly difficult.

The surviving Russian  units have begun to move from Avdiivka to other parts of the frontline. This was stated by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin, UNN reports.

"In the Avdiivka sector, as of today, everything is generally clear - the f**ks (Russians - ed.) will advance as far as they have the strength and depending on who survives. The situation is expected to be difficult in other areas as well. Moreover, the surviving p**sy (Russian - ed.) units have begun to move from Avdiivka to other parts of the frontline," Zhorin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that, in general, the Ukrainian military will face very difficult battles.

"I said this last year - the Russians have been preparing all along. They were preparing forces, reserves, accumulating weapons and equipment. And they are ready. Now Russia is starting to systematically use all this on the battlefield. In the near future, I think there will be a difficult situation in the South and in the Kharkiv direction," said Zhorin.

Addendum

On February 20, Zhorin reportedthat the Russians in the Avdiivka sector had enough forces and means to advance further and would do so. 3 The brigade, along with other units, occupied the designated defense lines around Avdiivka.

Today, on February 21, Dmytro Lykhoviy , head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, reportedthat Russian occupants have somewhat intensified their offensive attempts in the Avdiivka sector.

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

