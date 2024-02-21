British intelligence: Russian army intensifies ground attacks in Zaporizhzhia sector near Robotyno

Russian troops have intensified ground attacks in the Zaporizhzhia sector near Robotyno. They are trying to capture the settlement, which was liberated by the Armed Forces in the summer of 2023. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russia has assembled the 58th Combined Arms Army and Airborne Troops, which already operated in this direction during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the summer of 2023. The enemy suffered heavy losses then.

However, according to the intelligence community, mobilization measures allowed Russia to restore these units.

Over the past week, Russian troops have intensified attacks at several points along the front line, likely with the aim of stretching Ukrainian forces, - Intelligence suggested.

Recall

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyn, Zaporizhzhia region, which was filmed and posted online.