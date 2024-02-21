"Seven combat planes - Russian "dummies" - in a week": Zelensky thanked the Air Force

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his evening video address with gratitude to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Head of State expressed gratitude for the reliable protection of the sky and the elimination of seven Russian warplanes in a week. UNN quotes the President's words.

First, I want to thank our Air Force, everyone who defends our skies. There are good results regarding Russian military aircraft. Seven warplanes - Russian "dummies" - in a week. I thank you, our soldiers, for your accuracy. - Zelensky said.

Details

The President also noted that one of the main tasks for our country this year is to protect the sky and our frontline positions from Russian air and missile strikes.

Context

On the morning of February 21, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reportedthat our defenders of the sky had shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter.

On February 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that two more Russian occupiers' aircraft, Su-34 and Su-35S fighters, were destroyed in the eastern direction.

On February 18, the defenders of the skies also landed a Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Earlier, on February 17, three enemy aircraft were destroyed in the eastern sector - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.