Russia is deploying new resources and, with the support of air power, is trying to continue its assaults in the direction of Lastochkino-Likhova

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39779 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 154217 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92253 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202578 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238009 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253164 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159268 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372486 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 81459 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 154266 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 326916 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230181 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269185 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27112 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37032 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34067 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94508 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101179 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia is deploying new resources and, with the support of air power, is trying to continue its assaults in the direction of Lastochkino-Likhova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32501 views

Russian troops are regrouping after heavy losses in Avdiivka, bringing in new units and, with air support, attempting to continue their offensive further west toward Lastochkino and neighboring settlements, while Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defenses.

Russia is deploying new resources and, with the support of air power, is trying to continue its assaults in the direction of Lastochkino-Likhova

The Russian occupiers are pulling up new resources, other units and, with the support of aviation, are trying to continue their assault operations further west of Avdiivka in the direction of Lastochkino and neighboring settlements. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Lykhoviy reminded that in the Avdiivka sector, the occupiers lost 47,186 people in 4 months.

"Of course, after such losses, the enemy needs to regroup and lick its wounds. But unfortunately, the Russians have some reserves, they are regrouping after this operation. They are pulling up new resources, other units, not the ones that were involved in the meaty assaults in Avdiivka, and with the support of aviation are trying to continue assault operations further west of Avdiivka towards Lastochkino and neighboring settlements," said Lykhoviy.

 At the same time, he noted that Ukrainian troops are strengthening their echelon defense, reinforcing with additional units and  creating new firing positions.

Addendum

Likhoviy reportedthat Ukrainian troops regained several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. In the Avdiivka sector, more than a dozen Russian occupants surrendered or were captured by the Defense Forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Swallow's nest
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87