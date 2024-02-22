Russia is deploying new resources and, with the support of air power, is trying to continue its assaults in the direction of Lastochkino-Likhova

The Russian occupiers are pulling up new resources, other units and, with the support of aviation, are trying to continue their assault operations further west of Avdiivka in the direction of Lastochkino and neighboring settlements. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Lykhoviy reminded that in the Avdiivka sector, the occupiers lost 47,186 people in 4 months.

"Of course, after such losses, the enemy needs to regroup and lick its wounds. But unfortunately, the Russians have some reserves, they are regrouping after this operation. They are pulling up new resources, other units, not the ones that were involved in the meaty assaults in Avdiivka, and with the support of aviation are trying to continue assault operations further west of Avdiivka towards Lastochkino and neighboring settlements," said Lykhoviy.

At the same time, he noted that Ukrainian troops are strengthening their echelon defense, reinforcing with additional units and creating new firing positions.

Addendum

Likhoviy reportedthat Ukrainian troops regained several positions in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. In the Avdiivka sector, more than a dozen Russian occupants surrendered or were captured by the Defense Forces.