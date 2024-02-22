$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42568 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 167151 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Tarnavskyi: Enemy is pulling up reserves in Donetsk region and actively using aviation again

Kyiv • UNN

• 22686 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22686 views

The enemy is regrouping and pulling up reserves in Donetsk region after losses in Avdiivka, and is again actively using aviation.

Tarnavskyi: Enemy is pulling up reserves in Donetsk region and actively using aviation again

In the Tavria operational area, the Russian army has focused its activity in the Donetsk region. There, after the losses in Avdiivka, the enemy is regrouping, pulling up reserves and  actively using aviation. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.  

Details

 According to him, the Russians are concentrating their main activity in Donetsk region. Thus, in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkine, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske over the past day.

The enemy is regrouping, having suffered huge losses during the Avdiivka operation, pulling up reserves, and actively using aviation again. But our troops are also strengthening their echelon defense, reinforcing with additional units, and creating new firing positions

- Tarnavsky wrote.

Tarnavsky also said that in the Mariinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks in the area of Robotyno, where Russians are trying to conduct offensive actions in small assault groups, again using ATVs. Over the course of February 21, three Russian ATVs were destroyed and damaged.

Total enemy losses amounted to 515 people in manpower and 46 units in weapons and military equipment (excluding UAVs). In particular, these include 4 tanks, 14 armored personnel carriers, 6 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 ATGM, and 20 vehicles. 328 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 5 enemy ammunition depots

- Tarnavsky pointed out.

In total, the aggressor carried out 37 air strikes in the Tavria operational area, engaged in 42 combat engagements and 1270 artillery attacks, and used kamikaze drones 90 times.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Swallow's nest
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
