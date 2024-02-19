Fighting and shelling continue in several areas of the frontline, Armed Forces hold the line

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91415 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152125 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251993 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165730 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226754 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Popular news
March 1, 04:42 PM • 38861 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73200 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 41207 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34210 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66807 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251993 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226754 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212725 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238442 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225170 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91415 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 66807 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73200 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113260 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114146 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30150 views

The situation on the frontline remains stable in some areas, but includes fighting and hostile attacks in various sectors: russian proxies fired near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Robotyne, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in Bilohorivka.

The situation on the frontline as of the end of February 18 is characterized by stability in some areas, but includes fighting and enemy attacks in a number of directions.

This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

The situation at the front as of the end of February 18, 2024.

Belomoskovsky, Seversky, and Belgorod sections: the situation remains unchanged.

Svatove section: enemy forces rotate and continue to build up pressure in the area of Terny and Yampolivka.

Bakhmut sector: an enemy attack took place in Bilohorivka, but our forces repelled the attack. In the area of Vesele, the russians killed two of our fighters. In Bohdanivka, the enemy is looking for weaknesses to advance the front line. Near Ivanivka, the occupants continue their assault operations.

Avdiivka section: Defense forces have withdrawn from Avdiivka. russians tried to storm Lastochkine with numerous infantry, but to no avail. they are attacking in Pervomayske and came close to Nevelske. Fighting continues near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka.

Berdiansk section: the enemy became more active near Novodonetske.

Zaporizhzhia section: russians launched a massive attack from Robotyne to Verbove.

Tauride section: the situation remains unchanged.

According to the information, having completed the fighting for Avdiivka, the russians must decide on their next steps. They need to decide whether they will expand into the operational space west of the city or concentrate on other areas such as Kupyansk, Chasovyi Yar, or Robotyno.

Over the past day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air attacks, and 169 salvo attacks18.02.24, 08:19 • 36212 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
pervomaiskyiPervomaiskyi
bilhorod-dnistrovskyiBilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
donetsDonets
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lastivchyne-hnizdoSwallow's nest
ternyThorns
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
zaz-tavriiaZAZ Tavria
bakhmutBakhmut
berdianskBerdiansk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising