Fighting and shelling continue in several areas of the frontline, Armed Forces hold the line

The situation on the frontline as of the end of February 18 is characterized by stability in some areas, but includes fighting and enemy attacks in a number of directions.

Belomoskovsky, Seversky, and Belgorod sections: the situation remains unchanged.

Svatove section: enemy forces rotate and continue to build up pressure in the area of Terny and Yampolivka.

Bakhmut sector: an enemy attack took place in Bilohorivka, but our forces repelled the attack. In the area of Vesele, the russians killed two of our fighters. In Bohdanivka, the enemy is looking for weaknesses to advance the front line. Near Ivanivka, the occupants continue their assault operations.

Avdiivka section: Defense forces have withdrawn from Avdiivka. russians tried to storm Lastochkine with numerous infantry, but to no avail. they are attacking in Pervomayske and came close to Nevelske. Fighting continues near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka.

Berdiansk section: the enemy became more active near Novodonetske.

Zaporizhzhia section: russians launched a massive attack from Robotyne to Verbove.

Tauride section: the situation remains unchanged.

According to the information, having completed the fighting for Avdiivka, the russians must decide on their next steps. They need to decide whether they will expand into the operational space west of the city or concentrate on other areas such as Kupyansk, Chasovyi Yar, or Robotyno.

Over the past day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air attacks, and 169 salvo attacks