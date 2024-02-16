The situation in Avdiivka: Tarnavsky reports on fire at Koksokhim, evacuation of wounded and prisoners

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101381 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111608 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157864 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254220 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174942 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166044 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227992 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44246 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26771 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31745 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37755 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35099 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213828 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226080 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101381 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78320 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113661 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114524 views
Actual
The situation in Avdiivka: Tarnavsky reports on fire at Koksokhim, evacuation of wounded and prisoners

The situation in Avdiivka: Tarnavsky reports on fire at Koksokhim, evacuation of wounded and prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33888 views

Ukrainian defenders have repelled more than 30 Russian attacks around Avdiivka, while fierce fighting continues in the city and surrounding areas.

Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 30 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area during the day. The current situation in one of the hottest spots of the frontline as of the evening was reported by Brigadier General, Commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled more than 30 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area. The aggressor carried out 20 air strikes and more than a hundred and fifty artillery attacks. ... Ukrainian soldiers are maneuvering out of the destroyed positions and consolidating their positions on new defense lines.

- Tarnavsky said.

Details

Tarnavsky also said that a fire continues at the Avdiivka Coke Plant. According to him, Russian terrorists hit a tank with naphthalene residues and bitumen resin in the warehouse.

Soldiers from the third assault team showed what is happening in the basements of Koksokhim in Avdiivka16.02.24, 21:03 • 28745 views

At the same time, the commander assured us that the evacuation of our wounded soldiers is ongoing.

The evacuation of the wounded is complicated by continuous shelling, but it is being carried out. At the moment, the necessary reserves are being transferred to our defenders. The supply of ammunition also remains effective. The units are holding the designated defense lines in accordance with the operational situation. 

 - Tarnavsky wrote.

He emphasized that the priority is to save the lives of our troops. Therefore, they have been ordered to move to new positions if necessary.

Unfortunately, during one of these outings, several of our fighters were captured. We will fight for the release of each of our comrades.

 ," said the commander of the Tavria unit.

According to Tarnavsky, as of 21:00, heavy fighting continues within the city of Avdiivka. The enemy continues to conduct artillery shelling and massive bombing attacks, effectively destroying the city.

Tarnavsky noted that the enemy is throwing all reserves at the assault, transferring them from other directions, and is trying to push our defense. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian occupiers, who are outnumbered in personnel, artillery and aviation.

It is noted that in addition to Avdiivka, almost 20 surrounding settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkino, Nevelske, and others, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy

Optional

Tarnavsky also noted that the enemy is suffering huge losses. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the occupiers have lost more than 20,000 of their troops in this area alone.

To understand the scale of the enemy's offensive and its "grinding down".  The lion's share of the occupiers' losses in the Tauride direction falls on Avdiivka.  Since the beginning of the year alone, the occupiers' losses in this area amounted to 20,018 people, 199 tanks and 481 armored vehicles (January 1 - February 15, 2024). 

- Tarnavsky said.

Russians suffer record losses trying to capture Avdiivka - National Resistance Center16.02.24, 21:14 • 28893 views

Recall

Earlier, the press service of the 3rd assault brigade reportedthat at least 15 thousand enemy troops are fighting against the forces of the Third separate assault brigade in Avdiivka. The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov notedthat the situation in Avdiivka is very difficult, and their main task is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, as the Russians have turned the settlement into almost ruins due to constant shelling.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lastivchyne-hnizdoSwallow's nest

Contact us about advertising