The situation in Avdiivka: Tarnavsky reports on fire at Koksokhim, evacuation of wounded and prisoners

Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 30 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area during the day. The current situation in one of the hottest spots of the frontline as of the evening was reported by Brigadier General, Commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled more than 30 Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area. The aggressor carried out 20 air strikes and more than a hundred and fifty artillery attacks. ... Ukrainian soldiers are maneuvering out of the destroyed positions and consolidating their positions on new defense lines. - Tarnavsky said.

Details

Tarnavsky also said that a fire continues at the Avdiivka Coke Plant. According to him, Russian terrorists hit a tank with naphthalene residues and bitumen resin in the warehouse.

At the same time, the commander assured us that the evacuation of our wounded soldiers is ongoing.

The evacuation of the wounded is complicated by continuous shelling, but it is being carried out. At the moment, the necessary reserves are being transferred to our defenders. The supply of ammunition also remains effective. The units are holding the designated defense lines in accordance with the operational situation. - Tarnavsky wrote.

He emphasized that the priority is to save the lives of our troops. Therefore, they have been ordered to move to new positions if necessary.

Unfortunately, during one of these outings, several of our fighters were captured. We will fight for the release of each of our comrades. ," said the commander of the Tavria unit.

According to Tarnavsky, as of 21:00, heavy fighting continues within the city of Avdiivka. The enemy continues to conduct artillery shelling and massive bombing attacks, effectively destroying the city.

Tarnavsky noted that the enemy is throwing all reserves at the assault, transferring them from other directions, and is trying to push our defense. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian occupiers, who are outnumbered in personnel, artillery and aviation.

It is noted that in addition to Avdiivka, almost 20 surrounding settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkino, Nevelske, and others, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy

Optional

Tarnavsky also noted that the enemy is suffering huge losses. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the occupiers have lost more than 20,000 of their troops in this area alone.

To understand the scale of the enemy's offensive and its "grinding down". The lion's share of the occupiers' losses in the Tauride direction falls on Avdiivka. Since the beginning of the year alone, the occupiers' losses in this area amounted to 20,018 people, 199 tanks and 481 armored vehicles (January 1 - February 15, 2024). - Tarnavsky said.

Recall

Earlier, the press service of the 3rd assault brigade reportedthat at least 15 thousand enemy troops are fighting against the forces of the Third separate assault brigade in Avdiivka. The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov notedthat the situation in Avdiivka is very difficult, and their main task is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, as the Russians have turned the settlement into almost ruins due to constant shelling.