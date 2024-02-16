Russians suffer record losses trying to capture Avdiivka - National Resistance Center

Russian losses near Avdiivka are among the largest during the full-scale invasion. The personnel of the Russian army is demoralized. This is reported by the National Resistance Center , according to UNN.

According to available information, the losses of personnel among the Russian occupation forces are perhaps the largest since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Losses in the Avdiivka sector over the past week amounted to about five thousand personnel. The losses are recorded at both the tactical and operational levels. The Russians lost hundreds of pieces of equipment. - the statement said.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Resistance, the 74th and 114th separate motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces have already lost their combat capability.

According to information from the underground, demoralization among the occupiers' personnel is growing significantly. In the Avdiivka sector, there is a decline in the moral and psychological state and combat capability among the occupation troops due to active "meat assaults" by the Russian command.

The National Resistance Center reminds you that by passing on anonymous information about the location and movement of enemy manpower and equipment , you help the Defense Forces to resist the enemy. - the partisans called.

Soldiers from the third assault team showed what is happening in the basements of Koksokhim in Avdiivka

Optional

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov notedthat the situation in Avdiivka is very difficult, and their main task is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, as the Russians have turned the settlement into almost ruins due to constant shelling.

Earlier, the press service of the 3rd assault brigade reportedthat at least 15 thousand enemy troops are fighting against the forces of the Third separate assault brigade in Avdiivka. The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult