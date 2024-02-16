ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russians suffer record losses trying to capture Avdiivka - National Resistance Center

Russians suffer record losses trying to capture Avdiivka - National Resistance Center

Kyiv

 • 28893 views

The Russians suffered the largest loss of personnel in a week - about 5,000 troops - while trying to retake Avdiivka from Ukrainian forces.

Russian losses near Avdiivka are among the largest during the full-scale invasion. The personnel of the Russian army is demoralized. This is reported by the National Resistance Center , according to UNN.

According to available information, the losses of personnel among the Russian occupation forces are perhaps the largest since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Losses in the Avdiivka sector over the past week amounted to about five thousand personnel.  The losses are recorded at both the tactical and operational levels. The Russians lost hundreds of pieces of equipment.

- the statement said.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Resistance, the 74th and 114th separate motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces have already lost their combat capability.

According to information from the underground, demoralization among the occupiers' personnel is growing significantly. In the Avdiivka sector, there is a decline in the moral and psychological state and combat capability among the occupation troops due to active "meat assaults" by the Russian command.

The National Resistance Center reminds you that by passing on anonymous information about the location and movement of enemy manpower and equipment , you help the Defense Forces to resist the enemy.

- the partisans called.

Optional

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov notedthat the situation in Avdiivka is very difficult, and their main task is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, as the Russians have turned the settlement into almost ruins due to constant shelling.

Earlier, the press service of the 3rd assault brigade reportedthat at least 15 thousand enemy troops are fighting against the forces of the Third separate assault brigade in Avdiivka. The situation in Avdiivka is extremely difficult

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

