Ukrainian Armed Forces stabilize defense line near Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv - Tarnavsky

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops stabilized the defense line in the areas of Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv in Donetsk region. The Russians failed to advance in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyno. This was reported on Tuesday by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

In the Avdiivka sector, the defense line in the areas of Tonenke, Orlivka and Berdychiv was stabilized. Russian offensive attempts in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Robotyne failed - Tarnavsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the enemy carried out 45 air strikes in the Tavria operational area, fired 935 artillery shells and 81 strikes with kamikaze drones over the last day. There were 43 combat engagements.

Total enemy losses in the Tavriya sector over the last day amounted to 347 men in the armed forces, 1 tank, 7 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 1 LPG, 5 vehicles.

Ukraine's Armed Forces neutralized or shot down 255 enemy UAVs of various types. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed 1 enemy ammunition depot.

In addition, over the past day and night, by 6 a.m., 11 more Russian occupants were captured, Tarnavsky said.

The day before

On February 26, Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, reportedthat the Defense Forces had withdrawn from the village of Lastochkine.