General Staff: Defense Forces repel more than 70 Russian attacks, destroy two enemy aircraft and four combat vehicles

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92003 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109444 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152197 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156055 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39361 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73632 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41734 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34656 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67183 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226791 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212759 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225196 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91995 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67183 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73632 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113271 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114155 views
Actual
General Staff: Defense Forces repel more than 70 Russian attacks, destroy two enemy aircraft and four combat vehicles

General Staff: Defense Forces repel more than 70 Russian attacks, destroy two enemy aircraft and four combat vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28135 views

Ukrainian troops repelled most of the Russian attacks along the entire front line in Bakhmut, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia on Monday, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

70 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline on Monday. Most of the enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Bakhmut, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors. The current situation at the front was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.  There were 70 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 52 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

- the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says. 

Details

According to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

In the Kupyansk sector, Russians unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces withstood and repelled the enemy 11 times. The occupants attacked our positions near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Russia is conducting a sweep in Avdiivka and is likely to move units to other areas - Likhoviy19.02.24, 14:25 • 25957 views

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkino, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Russian proxies attacked in the area 19 times over the last day.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to conduct an offensive in the area of Staromayorsk once. However, it was unsuccessful for the invaders.

After Avdiivka, russians try to break through defense at Maryinka and Zaporizhzhia directions - Tarnavskyi19.02.24, 14:15 • 22832 views

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, they made five attempts to storm the positions of our troops during the day.

Optional

The aviation of the Defense Forces worked productively on Monday. In the eastern sector, Ukrainian Air Force units destroyed two enemy aircraft: a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter jet.

"Thank you for your work": Syrsky reacts to downing of two russian planes at once19.02.24, 12:14 • 29383 views

In addition, our pilots struck at 10 areas of personnel concentration, 1 control center and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery units have also been busy: since the beginning of the week, they have destroyed an enemy control center, 4 occupant ammunition depots and 5 enemy artillery systems.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lastivchyne-hnizdoSwallow's nest
ternyThorns
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising