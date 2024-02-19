General Staff: Defense Forces repel more than 70 Russian attacks, destroy two enemy aircraft and four combat vehicles

70 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline on Monday. Most of the enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Bakhmut, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors. The current situation at the front was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. There were 70 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 52 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. - the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

According to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

In the Kupyansk sector, Russians unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces withstood and repelled the enemy 11 times. The occupants attacked our positions near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkino, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Russian proxies attacked in the area 19 times over the last day.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to conduct an offensive in the area of Staromayorsk once. However, it was unsuccessful for the invaders.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, they made five attempts to storm the positions of our troops during the day.

The aviation of the Defense Forces worked productively on Monday. In the eastern sector, Ukrainian Air Force units destroyed two enemy aircraft: a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter jet.

In addition, our pilots struck at 10 areas of personnel concentration, 1 control center and 10 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery units have also been busy: since the beginning of the week, they have destroyed an enemy control center, 4 occupant ammunition depots and 5 enemy artillery systems.