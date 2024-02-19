After Avdiivka, russians try to break through defense at Maryinka and Zaporizhzhia directions - Tarnavskyi

The russian occupation forces have somewhat reduced the number of attacks in the Avdiivka sector, but have intensified their activities in the Zaporizhzhia and Maryinka sectors. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Joint Task Force, the enemy conducted 26 air strikes, 33 assault operations and 803 artillery attacks over the past day - Tarnavsky summarized.

According to him, in the Avdiivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkino and Pervomayske. The brigadier general emphasized that Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions on new defense lines and are successfully repelling russian occupants' attempts to develop an offensive.

At the same time, the occupants are increasing the number of attacks in other parts of the frontline.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times - said the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

Delaying Western support helped Russia launch an offensive on three fronts simultaneously - ISW

In addition, the occupiers are again trying to break through the defense in the Zaporizhzhia sector. There, the russians returned to the tactics of small assault groups.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried to attack the positions of our troops 10 times near the village of Robotyno. Here, the russians returned to the tactics of small assault groups involving several units of armored vehicles. These offensive attempts are being stopped, and the enemy is being destroyed on the outskirts of Robotyno - Tarnavsky summarized.

Addendum

He also said that the occupation forces lost more than 600 infantrymen in the Tavriya sector over the past day. The defense forces also destroyed dozens of pieces of russian equipment, including an UR-77 demining unit .

Total enemy losses in the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Area yesterday amounted to: 624 russian occupants, 4 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 7 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment - a demining unit UR-77, which is called "Zmiy Gorynych" - said the brigadier general.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 1 enemy ammunition depot and neutralized or destroyed 239 UAVs of various types.

Recall

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, said that the enemy is trying to conduct certain offensive actions in somewhat different directions, except for Avdiivka, where the number of enemy attacks has decreased.

At the same time, the use of kamikaze drones by russia remains consistently high on the Tauride direction.

Ukrainian troops captured a group of Russians in Zaporizhzhia sector - Head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center