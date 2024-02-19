After Avdiivka, russians try to break through defense at Maryinka and Zaporizhzhia directions - Tarnavskyi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87757 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108769 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151560 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155506 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36005 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70188 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38085 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113153 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114036 views
After Avdiivka, russians try to break through defense at Maryinka and Zaporizhzhia directions - Tarnavskyi

After Avdiivka, russians try to break through defense at Maryinka and Zaporizhzhia directions - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22840 views

russian occupation forces intensified shelling in the Zaporizhzhia and Maryinka sectors, slightly reducing the number of attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

The russian occupation forces have somewhat reduced the number of attacks in the Avdiivka sector, but have intensified their activities in the Zaporizhzhia and  Maryinka sectors. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Joint Task Force, the enemy conducted 26 air strikes, 33 assault operations and 803 artillery attacks over the past day

- Tarnavsky summarized. 

According to him, in the Avdiivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkino and Pervomayske. The brigadier general emphasized that Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions on new defense lines and are successfully repelling russian occupants' attempts to develop an offensive.

At the same time, the occupants are increasing the number of attacks in other parts of the frontline. 

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times

- said the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops. 

Delaying Western support helped Russia launch an offensive on three fronts simultaneously - ISW19.02.24, 09:38 • 24890 views

In addition, the occupiers are again trying to break through the defense in the Zaporizhzhia sector. There, the russians returned to the tactics of small assault groups.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy tried to attack the positions of our troops 10 times near the village of Robotyno. Here, the russians returned to the tactics of small assault groups involving several units of armored vehicles. These offensive attempts are being stopped, and the enemy is being destroyed on the outskirts of Robotyno

- Tarnavsky summarized.

Addendum

He also said that the occupation forces lost more than 600 infantrymen in the Tavriya sector over the past day. The defense forces also destroyed dozens of pieces of russian equipment, including an UR-77 demining unit .

Total enemy losses in the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Area yesterday amounted to: 624 russian occupants, 4 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 7 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment - a demining unit UR-77, which is called "Zmiy Gorynych"

- said the brigadier general.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 1 enemy ammunition depot and neutralized or destroyed 239 UAVs of various types.

Recall

Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit, said that the enemy is trying to conduct certain offensive actions in somewhat different directions, except for Avdiivka, where the number of enemy attacks has decreased.

At the same time, the use of kamikaze drones by russia remains consistently high on the Tauride direction.

Ukrainian troops captured a group of Russians in Zaporizhzhia sector - Head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center19.02.24, 09:05 • 124209 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising