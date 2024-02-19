Ukrainian troops captured a group of Russians in Zaporizhzhia sector - Head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center

The Ukrainian Defense Forces captured a group of Russians in the Zaporizhzhia sector, where the enemy was trying to advance. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Zaporizhzhia direction, captured Russians. There, the enemy attacks in the direction of Robotyne and beyond - Kovalenko wrote on social media.

The video posted by Kovalenko shows a group of Russians who were taken prisoner.

Addendum

Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped an attempted Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhya sector overnight, disrupting their plans and destroying equipment.