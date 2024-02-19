Delaying Western support helped Russia launch an offensive on three fronts simultaneously - ISW

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89766 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109202 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155877 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251784 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174495 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165705 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37574 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71852 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39783 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33077 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65624 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225076 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89759 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65624 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71831 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113212 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114096 views
Actual
Delaying Western support helped Russia launch an offensive on three fronts simultaneously - ISW

Delaying Western support helped Russia launch an offensive on three fronts simultaneously - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24890 views

Delays in the provision of Western security assistance to Ukraine allow Russia to launch offensive operations on several fronts at once to put pressure on Ukrainian forces.

Delays in the provision of Western security assistance to Ukraine help Russia launch offensive operations on several frontlines at once to put pressure on Ukrainian forces in several areas. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes about this in its report, UNN reports .

Details

According to analysts, Russian troops are currently conducting at least three offensive operations: along the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, in particular in the direction of Kupiansk and Lyman; in and around Avdiivka; and near Robotyno in the western part of Zaporizhzhia region.

Following the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka and Russia's claim of control over the entire city, ISW and several Ukrainian and Western sources assessed that delays in Western security assistance, such as artillery munitions and critical air defense systems, prevented Ukrainian forces from defending Avdiivka from Russian offensives.

A critical shortage of Western-supplied equipment and fears of a complete cessation of U.S. military aid forced Ukrainian forces to reduce the amount of material supplies along the entire front, which likely prompted Russian forces to take advantage of the situation and launch limited offensives outside the Avdiivka area,

- analysts said.

Experts noted that Russian troops have launched an offensive outside Avdiivka - along the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions since the beginning of January 2024 and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia region over the past 48 hours. At the same time, the Institute's report emphasizes that this Russian offensive could prevent Ukrainian troops from preparing personnel and equipment to resume counteroffensive operations.

Ukraine will suffer if it simply digs in and tries to defend itself until the end of 2024, as some Western powers and analysts believe,

- analysts stated.

To recap

Ukraine's defense forces stopped an attempted Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector overnight, disrupting their plans, destroying equipment and forcing their personnel to flee.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising