"Thank you for your work": Syrsky reacts to downing of two russian planes at once

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi praised the work of air defense fighters who shot down two Russian military aircraft today. This was reported by UNN with reference to Syrsky's Telegram channel.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the planes carried out air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, the Commander-in-Chief thanked the air defense fighters for their work.

This morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian aircraft that were launching guided missiles at the positions of our troops. One Su-34 fighter-bomber and one Su-35S fighter jet.

Thank you for your work! - Syrsky said.

Recall

This afternoon, Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported the downing of two Russian Su-34 and Su-35S aircraft in eastern Ukraine on February 19.

Ukrainian Air Force commander: three Russian planes shot down in eastern Ukraine in the morning