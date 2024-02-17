Ukrainian Air Force commander: three Russian planes shot down in eastern Ukraine in the morning

Three enemy aircraft were destroyed in the eastern sector this morning - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter, said Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.

