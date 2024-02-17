Occupants lost over 1000 people over the past day
According to the Ukrainian military, russia lost more than 1,000 servicemen over the past 24 hours.
Over the past day, russia lost 1050 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Total enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/17/24:
- Personnel: about 401350 (+1050) people.
- Tanks: 6476 (+11) units.
- Armored combat vehicles: 12145 (+16) units.
- Artillery systems: 9669 (+28) units.
- MLRS: 984 (+0) units.
- Air defense systems: 671 (+0) units.
- Aircraft: 332 (+0) units.
- Helicopters: 325 (+0) units.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 7413 (+5) units.
- Cruise missiles: 1896 (+1) units.
- Ships/boats: 25 (+0) units.
- Submarines: 1 (+0) units.
- Motor vehicles and tank trucks: 12734 (+18) units.
- Special equipment: 1533 (+5) units.
The data is being updated.
