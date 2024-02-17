Occupants lost over 1000 people over the past day

Over the past day, russia lost 1050 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Total enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/17/24:

- Personnel: about 401350 (+1050) people.

- Tanks: 6476 (+11) units.

- Armored combat vehicles: 12145 (+16) units.

- Artillery systems: 9669 (+28) units.

- MLRS: 984 (+0) units.

- Air defense systems: 671 (+0) units.

- Aircraft: 332 (+0) units.

- Helicopters: 325 (+0) units.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 7413 (+5) units.

- Cruise missiles: 1896 (+1) units.

- Ships/boats: 25 (+0) units.

- Submarines: 1 (+0) units.

- Motor vehicles and tank trucks: 12734 (+18) units.

- Special equipment: 1533 (+5) units.

The data is being updated.

Over the past day, russia launched 8 missile strikes, 55 air attacks, and 137 salvo attacks