Defense forces withdraw from Lastochkine village - spokesman for Tavria sector

Defense forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkine, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, reporting on the situation in the Avdiivka sector during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from the village of Lastochkine to organize defense along the line of Orlivka, Tonenke, Berdychi and prevent further advance of the enemy further west - Likhovoy said.

