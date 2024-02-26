$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30840 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72271 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279261 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236989 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192346 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231503 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251667 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372168 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Defense forces withdraw from Lastochkine village - spokesman for Tavria sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22239 views

Ukrainian troops withdrew from the village of Lastochkine to organize defenses along other settlements.

Defense forces withdraw from Lastochkine village - spokesman for Tavria sector

Defense forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkine, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, reporting on the situation in the Avdiivka sector during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from the village of Lastochkine to organize defense along the line of Orlivka, Tonenke, Berdychi and prevent further advance of the enemy further west

- Likhovoy said.

Zelensky calls the capture of Avdiivka Russia's biggest achievement in 9 months of war22.02.24, 13:14 • 22558 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Swallow's nest
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
