Zelensky calls the capture of Avdiivka Russia's biggest achievement in 9 months of war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2972 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48516 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186576 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108334 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294312 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210744 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242988 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254434 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160566 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108157 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 186576 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 364654 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294312 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7006 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32425 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56417 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42661 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113112 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky calls the capture of Avdiivka Russia's biggest achievement in 9 months of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22558 views

Zelenskiy said in an interview with FOX News that the capture of Avdiivka in Donetsk region was Russia's biggest achievement in nine months of war.

Zelensky calls the capture of Avdiivka Russia's biggest achievement in 9 months of war

The capture of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, was the biggest achievement for Russian troops in nine months of war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with FOX News, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview from the front line, Zelensky spoke about the biggest victories since the beginning of the war with Russia and refused to discuss any "plan B" for the Defense Forces.

"During these two years, they occupied the Kharkiv region and now we are in this region. We have unblocked the Black Sea, we now have their grain routes and so on, and we have destroyed many ships of the Russian fleet," Zelensky said.

The President also noted that the last year was "the most difficult for Ukraine," but he called what was done a good job.

Zelensky praised the work of Ukrainian troops and their incredible successes in contrast to Russia's only achievement, the capture of Avdiivka, which was the biggest achievement  in nine months for Moscow.

Tarnavskyi: Enemy is pulling up reserves in Donetsk region and actively using aviation again2/22/24, 12:59 PM • 22686 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Fox News
Avdiivka
Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08