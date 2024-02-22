Zelensky calls the capture of Avdiivka Russia's biggest achievement in 9 months of war

The capture of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, was the biggest achievement for Russian troops in nine months of war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with FOX News, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview from the front line, Zelensky spoke about the biggest victories since the beginning of the war with Russia and refused to discuss any "plan B" for the Defense Forces.

"During these two years, they occupied the Kharkiv region and now we are in this region. We have unblocked the Black Sea, we now have their grain routes and so on, and we have destroyed many ships of the Russian fleet," Zelensky said.

The President also noted that the last year was "the most difficult for Ukraine," but he called what was done a good job.

Zelensky praised the work of Ukrainian troops and their incredible successes in contrast to Russia's only achievement, the capture of Avdiivka, which was the biggest achievement in nine months for Moscow.

