Russians carried out several landings in the Avdiivka sector close to the trenches of the Defense Forces

In an attempt to assault Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy made several landings close to the trenches. UNN reports this with reference to the 3rd separate assault brigade.

"Occupants are advancing near Avdiivka: The third assault brigade continues to destroy the enemy. Thus, in an attempt to assault our positions in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy made several landings close to the trenches," the statement said.

It is noted that the soldiers immediately called for fire support and the enemy's landing site was shelled by brigade artillery and drones. In addition, the 200th and 300th occupants were being pressed by a Russian armored personnel carrier, which was delivering new groups of troops.

"The surviving occupants tried to seize the trenches and most of them were eliminated in close combat," the brigade informs.

It is also reported that during the night of the attacks, fighters of the 1st mech battalion, the PT battalion, Zradn, "Team Shot", as well as fighters of the 2nd assault battalion from the RUE "Shershen", pilots of the 1st assault battalion, 1st mech battalion, 2nd mech battalion and UAV of the Third assault brigade were killed:

- 35 occupants - 200;

- and 9 others were captured.

An episode of a night battle, the collapse of the enemy with cluster munitions and drops - in this video.

"As of now, the Third Separate Assault Brigade continues to hold back enemy forces near Avdiivka," the statement said.

Addendum

The Russian occupants are deploying new resources, other units and, with the support of aviation, are trying to continue their assault operations further west of Avdiivka in the direction of Lastochkino and neighboring settlements.