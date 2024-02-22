Russians carried out several landings in the Avdiivka sector close to the trenches of the Defense Forces

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40987 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159961 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95106 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333892 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273789 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204082 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253408 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159513 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372548 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 86466 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 160085 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 334047 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232477 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273880 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28106 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40660 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34894 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98000 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104657 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians carried out several landings in the Avdiivka sector close to the trenches of the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112291 views

Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd separate assault brigade repelled numerous attacks by Russian-terrorist forces near Avdiivka, killing 35 enemies and capturing 9 more.

Russians carried out several landings in the Avdiivka sector close to the trenches of the Defense Forces

In an attempt to assault Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy made several landings close to the trenches. UNN reports this with reference to the 3rd separate assault brigade.

"Occupants are advancing near Avdiivka: The third assault brigade continues to destroy the enemy. Thus, in an attempt to assault our positions in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy made several landings close to the trenches," the statement said.

It is noted that the soldiers immediately called for fire support and the enemy's landing site was shelled by brigade artillery and drones. In addition, the 200th and 300th occupants were being pressed by a Russian armored personnel carrier, which was delivering new groups of troops. 

"The surviving occupants tried to seize the trenches and most of them were eliminated in close combat," the brigade informs.

It is also reported that during the night of the attacks, fighters of the 1st mech battalion, the PT battalion, Zradn, "Team Shot", as well as fighters of the 2nd assault battalion from the RUE "Shershen", pilots of the 1st assault battalion, 1st mech battalion, 2nd mech battalion and UAV  of the Third assault brigade were killed:

-        35 occupants - 200;

-        and 9 others were captured.

An episode of a night battle, the collapse of the enemy with cluster munitions and drops - in this video.

"As of now, the Third Separate Assault Brigade continues to hold back enemy forces near Avdiivka," the statement said.

Addendum

The Russian occupants are deploying new resources, other units and, with the support of aviation, are trying to continue their assault operations further west of Avdiivka in the direction of Lastochkino and neighboring settlements.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Avdiivka
Swallow's nest
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87