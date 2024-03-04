No losses of frontiers, areas or positions in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

In the Tavria direction, Ukrainian troops prevented the loss of borders, districts and positions, destroyed 4 enemy ammunition depots over the past day, and the total losses of the Russians amounted to more than 400 people killed and wounded. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN writes.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 25 air and 3 missile strikes in the Tavria operational area, engaged in 53 combat engagements, made 906 attacks and 93 kamikaze drone strikes. Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas. No losses of borders, districts or positions have been allowed - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy's total losses amounted to 426 people (killed and wounded), 1 tank, 5 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 9 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. 287 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4 more Russian ammunition depots.

Over the past two days, 5 more Russian occupants have been captured, he said.

