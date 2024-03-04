No losses of frontiers, areas or positions in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16883 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 54298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42057 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 209719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176093 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249278 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155091 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371630 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14698 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 54298 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209719 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170491 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189114 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11152 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20181 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35958 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43773 views
No losses of frontiers, areas or positions in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20165 views

Ukrainian troops prevented the loss of borders, districts and positions and destroyed 4 ammunition depots, inflicting over 400 casualties on Russian troops in the Tavria sector.

No losses of frontiers, areas or positions in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi

In the Tavria direction, Ukrainian troops prevented the loss of borders, districts and positions, destroyed 4 enemy ammunition depots over the past day, and the total losses of the Russians amounted to more than 400 people killed and wounded. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN writes.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 25 air and 3 missile strikes in the Tavria operational area, engaged in 53 combat engagements, made 906 attacks and 93 kamikaze drone strikes. Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas. No losses of borders, districts or positions have been allowed

- Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy's total losses amounted to 426 people (killed and wounded), 1 tank, 5 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 9 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. 287 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4 more Russian ammunition depots.

Over the past two days, 5 more Russian occupants have been captured, he said.

Plus 1150 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04.03.24, 07:44 • 100708 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Telegram
