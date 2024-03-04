Plus 1150 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 417 950 people, 6648 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/04/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 417,950 (+1150) people,

tanks - 6648 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12660 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 10210 (+22) units,

MLRS - 1004 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 698 (+2) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7845 (+2),

cruise missiles - 1916 (+1),

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13374 (+42) units,

special equipment - 1621 (+1).

According to the General Staff, 78 combat engagements took place over the past day. The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out strikes on 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

