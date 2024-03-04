$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 18068 views

01:12 PM • 59426 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44652 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 215457 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193225 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177430 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 222051 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249468 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155293 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371679 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Plus 1150 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100708 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 417,950 personnel and 6,648 tanks.

Plus 1150 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 417 950 people, 6648 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/04/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 417,950 (+1150) people,
  • tanks - 6648 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 12660 (+21) units,
  • artillery systems - 10210 (+22) units,
  • MLRS - 1004 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 698 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7845 (+2),
  • cruise missiles - 1916 (+1),
  • ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 13374 (+42) units,
  • special equipment - 1621 (+1).

AddendumAddendum

According to the General Staff, 78 combat engagements took place over the past day. The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out strikes on 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

SSO shows productive working day of drone operators in Donetsk sector03.03.24, 09:40 • 29506 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
