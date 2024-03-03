$41.340.03
SSO shows productive working day of drone operators in Donetsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29506 views

Ukrainian Special Forces drone operators discovered and destroyed several Russian targets in Donetsk, including an ammunition depot, a UAV and a relay station, and eliminated three Russian occupiers.

SSO shows productive working day of drone operators in Donetsk sector

One working day of the UAV operators of the SSO in the Donetsk direction was shown in the telegrams of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Effective work of one of the UAV operators' groups in just one day.

- the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote under the video.

Details

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications officers said that  a number of enemy targets were discovered by their operators  during reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector. Among them:

- ammunition depot

-  location and storage of the enemy UAV group

- repeater

In addition to enemy vehicles, the Special Forces destroyed three Russian invaders.

All targets were destroyed thanks to the skillful actions of our soldiers. In addition, 3 units of enemy manpower were destroyed. We continue to destroy the enemy!

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
