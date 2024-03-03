SSO shows productive working day of drone operators in Donetsk sector

One working day of the UAV operators of the SSO in the Donetsk direction was shown in the telegrams of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Effective work of one of the UAV operators' groups in just one day. - the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote under the video.

Details

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications officers said that a number of enemy targets were discovered by their operators during reconnaissance in the Donetsk sector. Among them:

- ammunition depot

- location and storage of the enemy UAV group

- repeater

In addition to enemy vehicles, the Special Forces destroyed three Russian invaders.