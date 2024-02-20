How the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy in the Tavria direction: a video was shown at the Tavria Joint Task Force

Ukrainian troops continue their defense operation and destroy the enemy in the Tauride sector. The commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, showed how the fighters of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vygovsky eliminated up to a company of Russian marines and military equipment, UNN reports.

We continue our defense operation. We are destroying the enemy and his armored vehicles. One of the brigades that is burning the Russian Hordes in the Tauride sector is the heroic 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi. The other day, Vygovsky's men destroyed up to a company of Russian marines, 3 tanks, 5 BMP-3/BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicles, and the same number of MTLB tractors. - Tarnavsky signed the video.

Tarnavsky thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience and courage.

Addendum

Over the past day, Russians conducted only 2 air strikes in the TavriaJoint Forces Operation Area , but conducted 42 combat engagements and fired 1040 artillery rounds.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy is again attempting to attack with small assault groups. Our troops repelled nine attacks near Lastochkine, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske.

The Defense Forces are also holding back the Russians in the Mariinka sector near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, where 21 attacks were repelled.