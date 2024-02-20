How the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy in the Tavria direction: a video was shown at the Tavria Joint Task Force

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92354 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109498 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152244 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156089 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252134 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174550 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165746 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226825 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39731 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74026 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42124 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34972 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67527 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226825 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212788 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225218 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92354 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67527 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74026 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113283 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114164 views
Actual
How the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy in the Tavria direction: a video was shown at the Tavria Joint Task Force

How the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy in the Tavria direction: a video was shown at the Tavria Joint Task Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25747 views

In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed up to a company of Russian marines and military equipment.

Ukrainian troops continue their defense operation and destroy the enemy in the Tauride sector. The commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, showed how the fighters of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vygovsky eliminated up to a company of Russian marines and military equipment, UNN reports. 

We continue our defense operation. We are destroying the enemy and his armored vehicles.  One of the brigades that is burning the Russian Hordes in the Tauride sector is the heroic 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi. The other day, Vygovsky's men destroyed up to a company of Russian marines, 3 tanks, 5 BMP-3/BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicles, and the same number of MTLB tractors.

- Tarnavsky signed the video.

Tarnavsky thanked the Ukrainian soldiers  for their resilience and courage.

Addendum 

Over the past day, Russians conducted only 2 air strikes in the TavriaJoint Forces Operation Area , but conducted 42 combat engagements and fired 1040 artillery rounds.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy is again attempting to attack with small assault groups. Our troops repelled nine attacks near Lastochkine, Severne, Pervomayske and Nevelske.

The Defense Forces are also holding back the Russians in the Mariinka sector near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, where 21 attacks were repelled.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
mt-lbError 42: something went wrong
pervomaiskyiPervomaiskyi
oleksandr-tarnavskyiOleksandr Tarnavskyi
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising