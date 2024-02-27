$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42619 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167317 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98788 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279895 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206133 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240326 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253722 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159858 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372631 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Tavriya direction: Tarnavskyi shows how Ukrainian Airborne Forces burn out Russian equipment near Novomykhailivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30156 views

Over the past week, Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade destroyed 30 tanks and 104 armored vehicles of Russian troops near Novomykhailivka in the Tavria sector, as reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and tactical group Oleksandr Tarnavsky in a video.

Tavriya direction: Tarnavskyi shows how Ukrainian Airborne Forces burn out Russian equipment near Novomykhailivka

30 tanks and 104 armored personnel carriers were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders in the Tavriya sector over the past week. Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade showed how they burned enemy equipment near Novomykhailivka  , according to UNN.

Thanks to the heroism and incredible resilience of our defenders, we are destroying the enemy, its equipment and reserves. In the last week alone, the aggressor lost 30 tanks and 104 armored personnel carriers in the Tauride sector. I thank the soldiers for their courage!

- Tarnavsky wrote under the video.

Optional

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky  , also noted that the video shows paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade burning enemy equipment near Novomykhailivka.

He noted that active assault operations in the Tavriya sector take place daily  and almost along the entire front line.

According to  DeepState, the Ukrainian military pushed back the Russian army near Novomykhailivka last week.

Tarnavsky noted that the defense operation is still ongoing.

Russians are advancing in seven directions: most attacks took place in Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhivske27.02.24, 20:25 • 100199 views

