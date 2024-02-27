Tavriya direction: Tarnavskyi shows how Ukrainian Airborne Forces burn out Russian equipment near Novomykhailivka

30 tanks and 104 armored personnel carriers were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders in the Tavriya sector over the past week. Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade showed how they burned enemy equipment near Novomykhailivka , according to UNN.

Thanks to the heroism and incredible resilience of our defenders, we are destroying the enemy, its equipment and reserves. In the last week alone, the aggressor lost 30 tanks and 104 armored personnel carriers in the Tauride sector. I thank the soldiers for their courage! - Tarnavsky wrote under the video.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky , also noted that the video shows paratroopers from the 79th Airmobile Brigade burning enemy equipment near Novomykhailivka.

He noted that active assault operations in the Tavriya sector take place daily and almost along the entire front line.

According to DeepState, the Ukrainian military pushed back the Russian army near Novomykhailivka last week.

Tarnavsky noted that the defense operation is still ongoing.

Russians are advancing in seven directions: most attacks took place in Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhivske