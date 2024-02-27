Russians are advancing in seven directions: most attacks took place in Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhivske

86 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline since the beginning of the day. Occupants are actively advancing in seven sectors. Avdiivka remains one of the hottest areas. However, the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also includes Novopavlivka and Orikhivske directions, where 19 and 6 attacks were repelled on Monday, respectively. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 86 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 52 air strikes, fired 94 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. - reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Tabaivka, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to drive our troops from their positions.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Fierce fighting continues in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is actively trying to push towards Chasovyi Yar - Yevlash

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobeda in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. 4 more enemy attacks were repelled in the areas south of Vuhledar, Staromayorsk and Urozhayne in Donetsk region.

Russian army occupies Stepove and Pivnichne and advances near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke: DeepState map

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, they made one attempt to storm the positions of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Molodizhne, Kherson region.

Optional

Over the course of the day, defense aviation conducted 15 attacks on Russian positions. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of two Su-34 fighter-bombers and 4 reconnaissance UAVs of the occupiers.

"So that no one doubts": Ukrainian Air Force commander shows photo of burning Russian "Su" fighter-bomber

Missile units also successfully worked on Russian positions. They hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery pieces, air defense and electronic warfare systems.