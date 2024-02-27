Fierce fighting continues in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is actively trying to push towards Chasovyi Yar - Yevlash

The enemy is trying to "push" to Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut direction, using reserves, in particular, Storm Z, Storm V and Akhmat units. The occupiers are using aviation and heavy equipment in this area, losing 60% of their weapons.

This was reported by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Evlash during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Fierce and intense fighting also continues in the Bakhmut sector. The enemy is actively trying to push in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, namely near Ivanivka and Bohdanivka. Fierce fighting is already taking place on the outskirts of the town. The enemy is using reserves and trying to reinforce its troops with various units: "Storm Z", "Storm V" - Yevlash said.

The occupiers also use Ahmat units, but to no avail.

Kadyrov's forces are trying to attack near Klishchiyivka and Kurdyumivka. Recently, one of these units was destroyed by a brigade holding the line in this area. They are trying to attack by buggy, but without success. They were spotted by our intelligence and destroyed by artillery and finished off by drones. The group also tried to secure them at the time of deployment. It was detected and pre-emptively hit by fire. After that, it refused to fulfill its tasks and did not go on the offensive - Yevlash added.

The occupiers also use aviation and heavy equipment in this area, but they try to move as far away as possible to transport personnel, as the enemy's losses of heavy equipment are very high.

That is, 3 out of 5 vehicles, if there is some kind of attack or infantry delivery, they lose 60% - said the spokesman.

Recall

The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in eastern Ukraine, using its reserves, aviation and artillery, various types of UAVs and even "chekhovs".