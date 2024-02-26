Russian army occupies Stepove and Pivnichne and advances near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke: DeepState map

Russian troops have occupied Stepove and Severne in Donetsk region and are making progress near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke. This is evidenced by the data of the DeepState map, UNN reports.

The enemy advanced near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke. The enemy occupied Stepove and Severne. Where will the command of the Tavria Brigade declare "prepared" defense lines next? - commented DeepState analysts on the published map.

According to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , 79 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front over the past day. Our defenders repelled most of the attacks in the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk sectors.