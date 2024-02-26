Russian army occupies Stepove and Pivnichne and advances near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke: DeepState map
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState maps, Russian troops have occupied Stepove and Pivnichne in Donetsk region and are advancing near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke, while 79 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline and Ukrainian forces repelled most attacks in Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk.
The enemy advanced near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke. The enemy occupied Stepove and Severne. Where will the command of the Tavria Brigade declare "prepared" defense lines next?
According to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , 79 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front over the past day. Our defenders repelled most of the attacks in the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kupyansk sectors.