"So that no one doubts": Ukrainian Air Force commander shows photo of burning Russian "Su" fighter-bomber

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk showed a photo of a burning Russian "Su" fighter-bomber after the report of the destruction of two enemy Su-34 fighter-bombers in one day, UNN reports.

The photo is neither an exclamation point nor a question mark, it is a burning Russian "Su". So that no one doubts! - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Recall

During the day there were minus two enemy Su-34s.