russians used chemical weapons against the Defense Forces more than a thousand times
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrainian military, russian forces have used tear gas and other chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops more than 1,000 times.
The occupation forces of the russian federation have already used chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Defense Forces 1068 times. this was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Mobile groups and other units of the grouping of forces and means of support recorded 1068 facts of the use by the russian federation of tear gas munitions equipped with toxic chemicals prohibited for warfare (hostilities) by Article 1, paragraph 5, of the Chemical Weapons Convention
Rashists plan to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of Kherson region - media25.01.24, 07:30 • 33329 views
The agency adds that 250 such cases were recorded in the last month alone. In particular, 244 cases of the use of HE, 1 case of gas and 5 cases of the use of other munitions with a chemical substance.
Addendum
CBRN reconnaissance units take samples of soil, vegetation, and munitions fragments and send them for analysis.
As part of the criminal proceedings, the documented cases of use of hazardous chemicals are submitted to the investigating authorities for investigation.
Recall
Last month , Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said that the russians had used UAV drops of munitions with chemical agents.
russia spreads disinformation in the media about the destruction of chemical weapons while its military continues to use them in Ukraine22.02.24, 11:30 • 26550 views