russians used chemical weapons against the Defense Forces more than a thousand times

The occupation forces of the russian federation have already used chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Defense Forces 1068 times. this was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Mobile groups and other units of the grouping of forces and means of support recorded 1068 facts of the use by the russian federation of tear gas munitions equipped with toxic chemicals prohibited for warfare (hostilities) by Article 1, paragraph 5, of the Chemical Weapons Convention - the General Staff summarized.

The agency adds that 250 such cases were recorded in the last month alone. In particular, 244 cases of the use of HE, 1 case of gas and 5 cases of the use of other munitions with a chemical substance.

Addendum

CBRN reconnaissance units take samples of soil, vegetation, and munitions fragments and send them for analysis.

As part of the criminal proceedings, the documented cases of use of hazardous chemicals are submitted to the investigating authorities for investigation.

Recall

Last month , Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said that the russians had used UAV drops of munitions with chemical agents.

