The Russian military may have plans to use the chemical substance chloropicrin against the Ukrainian military on the left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by Evocation.info investigators, citing intelligence sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information received by the Evocation team, chlorpicrin was brought to the settlements of Skadovsk, Chaplynka and Kalanchak in the south of Kherson region. They may use it to destroy the Ukrainian bridgehead in the Krynok area.

As a result of the provocation, the Russians anticipate losses among their troops, but plan to restore them at the expense of reserves. Currently, the occupiers have accumulated reserves of personnel to replenish about 30% of the losses on the left bank of the Kherson region - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, the Deep State project recorded cases of chemical weapons use by the Russian military at the Svatove and Bakhmut directions. They noted that the enemy most likely used chloropicrin against the Defense Forces. The use of chemical weapons by the enemy was confirmed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Chloropicrin is a colorless substance with a pungent odor. On contact with the body, it causes inflammation of the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract, and acts as a tear gas. Chloropicrin also poisons water and food. In large quantities, it can lead to death.

In addition, when exposed to fire, chloropicrin can turn into the chemical warfare agent phosgene.

According to the Chemical Weapons Convention, chloropicrin is prohibited for military use.

