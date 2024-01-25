ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100756 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111841 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141876 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138844 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283805 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178243 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46360 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35310 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68309 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37373 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57144 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100758 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283805 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251214 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261579 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57144 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141879 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107152 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107128 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123220 views
Rashists plan to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of Kherson region - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33324 views

The Russian military is reportedly planning to use the banned chemical chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces in the left-bank districts of Kherson region to gain control of Krynky.

The Russian military may have plans to use the chemical substance chloropicrin against the Ukrainian military on the left bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by Evocation.info investigators, citing intelligence sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information received by the Evocation team, chlorpicrin was brought to the settlements of Skadovsk, Chaplynka and Kalanchak in the south of Kherson region. They may use it to destroy the Ukrainian bridgehead in the Krynok area.

As a result of the provocation, the Russians anticipate losses among their troops, but plan to restore them at the expense of reserves. Currently, the occupiers have accumulated reserves of personnel to replenish about 30% of the losses on the left bank of the Kherson region

- the post says.

Recall

Earlier, the Deep State project recorded cases of chemical weapons use by the Russian military at the Svatove and Bakhmut directions. They noted that the enemy most likely used chloropicrin against the Defense Forces. The use of chemical weapons by the enemy was confirmed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Image

Chloropicrin is a colorless substance with a pungent odor. On contact with the body, it causes inflammation of the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract, and acts as a tear gas. Chloropicrin also poisons water and food. In large quantities, it can lead to death.

In addition, when exposed to fire, chloropicrin can turn into the chemical warfare agent phosgene.

According to the Chemical Weapons Convention, chloropicrin is prohibited for military use.

russia killed hundreds of people: the occupiers hide the number of dead in the Kherson Oblast blast due to Kakhovskaya HPP - Associated Press28.12.23, 15:35 • 29420 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

