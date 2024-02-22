russia spreads disinformation in the media about the destruction of chemical weapons while its military continues to use them in Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39970 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 155009 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92662 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 327837 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253198 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159304 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82002 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 154903 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 327704 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230432 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269712 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27233 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37494 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34178 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94955 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101630 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia spreads disinformation in the media about the destruction of chemical weapons while its military continues to use them in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26550 views

The russian military continues to use chemical weapons during the fighting in Ukraine, despite russian media claims that all chemical weapons stockpiles were destroyed in 2017.

russia spreads disinformation in the media about the destruction of chemical weapons while its military continues to use them in Ukraine

The russian media spread fake information that russia allegedly destroyed all chemical weapons stockpiles in 2017. However, the russian army continues to use chemical weapons during hostilities. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, according to UNN.

Details

russian media report that "russia destroyed all its chemical weapons stockpiles in 2017 under total control of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Western inspectors," citing Igor Kirilov, chief of the russian armed forces' radiation, chemical and biological defense troops.

However, the Center for Strategic Communications clarifies that in fact, in 2017, Russia destroyed only the remnants of its declared stockpile, but it has undeclared weapons that it continues to use.

Ignoring the convention on the Prohibition of chemical weapons, Russia is more likely to use a new type of grenade with toxic substances25.01.24, 17:22 • 19044 views

The Center reminds that in October 2023, the commander of the Armed Forces intelligence unit, Denys Yaroslavskyi, reported that the Russians had used chemical weapons in the Kupiansk direction. Prior to that, the Ukrainian military encountered chemical weapons in Hostomel.

As of the end of December 2023, the Defense Forces have recorded 465 cases of russian use of munitions with toxic chemicals since the beginning of the full-scale war. And since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, russia has carried out more than 800 chemical attacks, 229 of which, according to the Ukrainian military, occurred in January alone.

russians used chemical weapons four times in Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi20.02.24, 13:43 • 26481 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Gostomel
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupyansk
