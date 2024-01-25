Ignoring the convention on the Prohibition of chemical weapons, Russia is more likely to use a new type of grenade with toxic substances

uken
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 72223 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108805 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138096 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136201 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175572 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281800 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167170 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148821 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103749 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103546 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105566 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 78485 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 52577 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 72223 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281800 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249489 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259966 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36674 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138083 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106302 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122443 views
Actual
Ignoring the convention on the Prohibition of chemical weapons, Russia is more likely to use a new type of grenade with toxic substances

Ignoring the convention on the Prohibition of chemical weapons, Russia is more likely to use a new type of grenade with toxic substances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19021 views

at the end of 2023, the Russian armed forces used gas grenades with chloroacetophenone for the first time, which is a new development of the occupying country. This exposure confirms that Russia is lying about fulfilling its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Since 2022, 626 cases of chemical attacks against Ukrainian defenders carried out by Russia have been known. Thus, the Russian Federation lied about fulfilling its obligations under the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention. Currently, the Russian Armed Forces are using a new development of RG-Vo gas grenades using chloroacetophenone.

Попередній перегляд УН із запрошенням на брифінг у військовому медіа-центрі.

Details

According to information provided by captain Andrey Rudik from the Center for research on captured and advanced weapons, Russia is increasing the use of gas grenades that contain prohibited deadly substances.

In December 2023 alone, 81 cases of the use of RG-B gas grenades containing chloroacetophenone were recorded. According to the center's specialist, the detection of cases of chloroacetophenone use may be proof that the Russian Federation is checking the reaction of the international community to outright lies about compliance with the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention.

The development of new RG-Vo gas grenades using chloroacetophenone may indirectly indicate that Russia lied in 2017 about fulfilling its obligations under the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention. The beginning of the use of chloroacetophenone in the presence of chlorobenzalmalonodinitrile may indicate a probing reaction of the world community. We do not rule out that the Russian Federation may resort to the use of chemical warfare agents expressly prohibited by the 1993 Convention in the future

- inform in the Center for research of captured and advanced weapons and military equipment
Image

It is known that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Russian terrorists have used chemical weapons in Ukraine 626 times .   

recall

The Russian military may have plans to use the chemical chlorpicrin against the Ukrainian military on the Left Bank of the Kherson region. This is written by investigators of Umschsfeshschtyushtashch with reference to sources in the intelligence service.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising