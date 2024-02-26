Ukraine strengthens defense line in Avdiivka sector - Tarnavsky

The occupation forces of the russian federation have increased the number of air strikes and ground assaults in the Tauride direction. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, russians conducted a record number of assaults over the past 2 weeks.

In the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, the enemy is increasing the number of air strikes (45 over the past day) and assault operations (72 combat engagements - the most in the past two weeks). The aggressor also carried out 897 artillery attacks and 83 kamikaze drone strikes. - summarized the brigadier general.

In particular, in the Maryinka sector alone, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 40 times. Near Avdiivka - 25, in Zaporizhzhia - 6.

At the same time, Ukraine is strengthening its defense to prevent russian troops from advancing in the Avdiivka sector.

In the Avdiivka sector, we are reinforcing the defense line and organizing the defense of settlements west of Avdiivka to prevent further russian advance and inflict maximum losses - Tarnavsky said.

Addendum

The brigadier general also said that across the entire operational area of the Tavria junior military unit, total enemy losses (killed and wounded) amounted to 447 people yesterday. The vast majority of them were in Donetsk region and near Avdiivka.

He also emphasized that the priority for the Ukrainian Defense Forces in difficult circumstances on the battlefield is to save the lives of our military. He also spoke about the achievements of the Defense Forces, including the destruction of enemy military equipment and depots.

Enemy losses in weapons and military equipment amounted to 62 units, not including 266 UAVs. In particular, 13 tanks, 32 armored personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems, and 15 vehicles were destroyed or damaged. One enemy ammunition depot was also destroyed - Tarnavsky summarized.

Recall

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 12 russian battalions, neutralizing more than 200 artillery pieces and 5,750 occupiers' personnel.