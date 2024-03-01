$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25297 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 90269 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60350 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 251686 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218073 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186022 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227512 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250800 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156718 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371974 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate elite occupant assault group in Avdiivka sector

Kyiv • UNN

 27766 views

The Ukrainian military defeated an elite Russian assault group in Avdiivka using attack drones and Bradley fighting vehicles, halting the enemy's advance.

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate elite occupant assault group in Avdiivka sector

Ukrainian military defeated an elite group of Russian attack aircraft in the Avdiivka sector. This was reported by the 47th separate mechanized brigade, UNN writes.  

Details

The military stopped the enemy offensive, eliminating the occupiers and their equipment in the Avdiivka sector.

According to the soldiers, the assault was stopped thanks to a successful hit by a company of attack drones in cooperation with the legendary Bradley crews. 

russians have deployed almost 100,000 troops and several thousand vehicles to the Liman-Kupyansk direction - Yevlash01.03.24, 16:52 • 25708 views

In addition, the military also recorded the defeat of the occupiers on video.

Defeat of an elite Russian assault group of the 15th Separate Guards Brigade

- The footage was signed by the soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade.

Recall

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky said that onRussian troops intensified shelling in the Avdiivka sector, achieving some local successes, but Ukrainian troops are sometimes regaining lost ground.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
M2 Bradley
Oleksandr Tarnavskyi
Avdiivka
