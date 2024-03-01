Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate elite occupant assault group in Avdiivka sector

Ukrainian military defeated an elite group of Russian attack aircraft in the Avdiivka sector. This was reported by the 47th separate mechanized brigade, UNN writes.

The military stopped the enemy offensive, eliminating the occupiers and their equipment in the Avdiivka sector.

According to the soldiers, the assault was stopped thanks to a successful hit by a company of attack drones in cooperation with the legendary Bradley crews.

In addition, the military also recorded the defeat of the occupiers on video.

Defeat of an elite Russian assault group of the 15th Separate Guards Brigade - The footage was signed by the soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky said that onRussian troops intensified shelling in the Avdiivka sector, achieving some local successes, but Ukrainian troops are sometimes regaining lost ground.